HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,027 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 63,581 shares.The stock last traded at $124.74 and had previously closed at $135.13.

HCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.70 and its 200-day moving average is $102.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.76.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.56). HCI Group had a net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 62.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCI Group (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

