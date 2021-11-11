Head-To-Head Analysis: The Liberty Braves Group (BATRB) versus Its Competitors

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS: BATRB) is one of 93 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare The Liberty Braves Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares The Liberty Braves Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty Braves Group -11.98% -0.31% -0.13% The Liberty Braves Group Competitors -121.66% -36.48% 0.69%

This table compares The Liberty Braves Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty Braves Group $178.00 million -$1.42 billion -37.63 The Liberty Braves Group Competitors $14.12 billion $1.18 billion -2.91

The Liberty Braves Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than The Liberty Braves Group. The Liberty Braves Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for The Liberty Braves Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Liberty Braves Group 0 0 0 0 N/A The Liberty Braves Group Competitors 905 2794 2696 118 2.31

As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 20.74%. Given The Liberty Braves Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Liberty Braves Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

The Liberty Braves Group has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Liberty Braves Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.92, meaning that their average share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.0% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Liberty Braves Group competitors beat The Liberty Braves Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. The Sirius M features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services. The Pandora provides music, comedy, and podcast streaming discovery platform. The Formula 1 segment focuses on the global motorsports business that holds exclusive commercial rights with respect to the World Championship, an annual, motor race-based competition. The Corporate and Other segment relates to the Braves Holdings operations. The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

