Head to Head Comparison: PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) versus Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA)

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) and Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get PharmaCyte Biotech alerts:

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and Allena Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -49.09% -43.39% Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A -229.45% -123.94%

PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PharmaCyte Biotech and Allena Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Allena Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Allena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 349.79%. Given Allena Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allena Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and Allena Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$3.83 million N/A N/A Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$32.85 million ($0.91) -0.98

Summary

Allena Pharmaceuticals beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes. The company was founded on October 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, CA.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Robert Gallotto and Alexey L. Margolin on June 24, 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.