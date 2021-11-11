Head-To-Head Review: Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) vs. Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) and Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.4% of Vital Farms shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sovos Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of Vital Farms shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vital Farms and Sovos Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Farms 3.66% 5.68% 4.71% Sovos Brands N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vital Farms and Sovos Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Farms 0 3 2 0 2.40 Sovos Brands 0 0 11 0 3.00

Vital Farms currently has a consensus target price of $24.60, indicating a potential upside of 31.83%. Sovos Brands has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.89%. Given Vital Farms’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vital Farms is more favorable than Sovos Brands.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vital Farms and Sovos Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Farms $214.28 million 3.50 $8.80 million $0.19 98.22 Sovos Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vital Farms has higher revenue and earnings than Sovos Brands.

Summary

Vital Farms beats Sovos Brands on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc., an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands Inc. is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es. Sovos Brands Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

