Head to Head Survey: GlassBridge Enterprises (GLAE) vs. Its Rivals

GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS: GLAE) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare GlassBridge Enterprises to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

GlassBridge Enterprises has a beta of 3.27, meaning that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlassBridge Enterprises’ rivals have a beta of 1.24, meaning that their average share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

52.9% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GlassBridge Enterprises and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GlassBridge Enterprises $500,000.00 -$62.30 million -0.04 GlassBridge Enterprises Competitors $2.37 billion $248.45 million -3.95

GlassBridge Enterprises’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than GlassBridge Enterprises. GlassBridge Enterprises is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for GlassBridge Enterprises and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlassBridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A GlassBridge Enterprises Competitors 660 3087 3308 121 2.40

As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 0.92%. Given GlassBridge Enterprises’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GlassBridge Enterprises has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares GlassBridge Enterprises and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlassBridge Enterprises N/A -721.86% -110.15% GlassBridge Enterprises Competitors 32.92% 33.93% 13.64%

Summary

GlassBridge Enterprises rivals beat GlassBridge Enterprises on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About GlassBridge Enterprises

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of asset management services. It operates through the Asset Management Business; and Sports Technology Platform segments. The Asset Management Business segment include investment advisory services to third party investors through managed funds and separate managed accounts. The Sports Technology Platform segment enables institutional investors to invest in securities tied to uncorrelated assets with attractive yields and the potential for equity-like returns backed by assets that participate in an industry that has thrived for decades through multiple business cycles. The company was founded in March 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

