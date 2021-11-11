Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 88,386 shares during the quarter. American Assets Trust makes up approximately 0.7% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $15,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,632,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,945 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,428,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,352,000 after purchasing an additional 530,213 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,195,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,175,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,864,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,928,000 after purchasing an additional 457,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 9,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.42 per share, with a total value of $372,403.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 4,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.02 per share, for a total transaction of $175,234.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 51,132 shares of company stock worth $1,960,891 over the last ninety days. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AAT traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $38.94. The company had a trading volume of 352 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 100.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average of $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.69%.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

