Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Decreases Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,682 shares during the quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $5,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $89,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HR traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.03. 401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,549. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.08. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 170.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 636.88%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.