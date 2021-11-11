Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.750-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $840 million-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $818.31 million.Helios Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.75-4.10 EPS.

HLIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Shares of Helios Technologies stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $110.92. The stock had a trading volume of 636 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.15. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $111.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.61.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.93 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

In other news, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $34,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 1,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $100,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $460,242. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Helios Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 238.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,994 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Helios Technologies worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.