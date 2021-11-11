Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Director Sells $332,302.50 in Stock

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $332,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HTBK opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $730.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.18. Heritage Commerce Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average is $11.53.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 28.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 68.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

