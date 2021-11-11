Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.52 Million

Analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will announce $89.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $84.95 million and the highest is $95.28 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported sales of $35.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $292.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $287.47 million to $297.73 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $426.90 million, with estimates ranging from $399.75 million to $473.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 30.74% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.96 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

In related news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $94,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HT traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $11.12. 490,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,390. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $437.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.65.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

