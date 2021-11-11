HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HighPeak Energy Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and NGL reserves. The company’s assets are primarily located in Howard County, Texas. HighPeak Energy Inc., formerly known as Pure Acquisition Corp., is based in FORT WORTH, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

HPK opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. HighPeak Energy has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.65.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). HighPeak Energy had a negative net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th.

In other HighPeak Energy news, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 45,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $454,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 89.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPK. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $982,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 21,409 shares during the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

