Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Hilltop has raised its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Hilltop has a payout ratio of 18.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hilltop to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

HTH stock opened at $38.13 on Thursday. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.70.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.33. Hilltop had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hilltop will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $110,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $990,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

HTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.16.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

