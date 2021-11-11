Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to Overweight

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $8.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.62. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $25.40.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $60.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.94 million. Analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Wells acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wells acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $389,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,500 over the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth $6,946,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth $1,701,000. 26.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

