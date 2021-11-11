HM Payson & Co. Has $125,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $144.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.13. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $111.35 and a 52-week high of $145.72.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

