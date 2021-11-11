HM Payson & Co. Has $51,000 Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

HM Payson & Co. cut its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Roku were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 0.5% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 15.9% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 48.3% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.1% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 10.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.21.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.02, for a total transaction of $28,241,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 5,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total transaction of $1,823,395.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,622,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 512,951 shares of company stock valued at $170,431,867 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $274.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.27, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.52. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.69 and a 52 week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

