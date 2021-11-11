HM Payson & Co. Has $88,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $183.47 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.57 and a 1 year high of $187.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

