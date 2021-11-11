HM Payson & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 10.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 16.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,060,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,889,000 after purchasing an additional 147,377 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 30.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,684,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,539,000 after purchasing an additional 860,057 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 8.6% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 28.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 63,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NYSE CAG opened at $32.48 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $39.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average of $34.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 50.40%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.