HM Payson & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 13.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,955,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,465,000 after buying an additional 70,540 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,072,000 after purchasing an additional 36,906 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 8,392.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,454,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,502 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,225,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,935,000 after purchasing an additional 37,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,521,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,879,000 after purchasing an additional 182,473 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

In other Globe Life news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $156,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $92.77 on Thursday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.21 and a 1 year high of $108.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.69%.

GL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.60.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.