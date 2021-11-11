HM Payson & Co. Trims Stock Position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5,611.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,332,000 after buying an additional 561,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 526,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,302,000 after buying an additional 56,936 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 20.1% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 190,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,782,000 after buying an additional 31,895 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 31.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after buying an additional 28,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 21.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after buying an additional 22,576 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $57.68 on Thursday. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.12 and a 52-week high of $57.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.61. The firm has a market cap of $999.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 48.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WASH. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $40,824.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $276,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $816,200 over the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

