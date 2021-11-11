Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

TWNK stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.42. The stock had a trading volume of 38,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,677. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.48. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TWNK shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hostess Brands stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 84.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Hostess Brands worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.