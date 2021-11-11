Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.94. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 148,744 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $18.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 45.65 and a quick ratio of 45.65.

In other news, major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $25,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUSA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy during the first quarter worth $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Houston American Energy by 175.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 19,033 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy during the second quarter worth $136,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Houston American Energy by 142.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy during the second quarter worth $63,000. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

