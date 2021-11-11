HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.36 Billion

Brokerages predict that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will announce $15.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $15.80 billion. HP posted sales of $15.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full-year sales of $62.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.81 billion to $62.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $62.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $60.78 billion to $63.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. TheStreet raised HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

In other HP news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $244,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 199,562 shares of company stock valued at $6,237,949. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter worth $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter worth $32,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 161.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 800.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

HPQ traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $31.52. 6,740,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,583,002. HP has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.84.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

