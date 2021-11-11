Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Raised to $528.00 at Citigroup

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $510.00 to $528.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HUM. Barclays boosted their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $503.51.

NYSE HUM opened at $448.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $424.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Humana has a 52 week low of $370.22 and a 52 week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana will post 20.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,045,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Humana by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 178,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,953,000 after buying an additional 45,992 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Humana by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,954,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Humana by 0.6% in the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 197,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Humana by 38.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 80,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,791,000 after purchasing an additional 22,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

