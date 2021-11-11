Huobi Token Market Cap Reaches $1.63 Billion (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $1.63 billion and $96.27 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.06 or 0.00015476 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00054037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.94 or 0.00226052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00011350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.86 or 0.00092084 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,829,295 coins. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

