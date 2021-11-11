Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.31

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.31 and traded as high as $29.88. Husqvarna AB (publ) shares last traded at $29.88, with a volume of 1,074 shares trading hands.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.42.

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna, Gardena, Consumer Brands, and Construction.

