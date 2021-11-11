HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,478 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.21% of HUTCHMED worth $14,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in HUTCHMED by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,015,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,443,000 after purchasing an additional 99,643 shares in the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in HUTCHMED by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,339,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,421,000 after purchasing an additional 308,530 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in HUTCHMED by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 367,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,422,000 after purchasing an additional 44,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HUTCHMED by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,971,000 after purchasing an additional 39,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in HUTCHMED by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 197,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HUTCHMED in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

HUTCHMED stock opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.32. HUTCHMED has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.94.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.