Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Hyatt Hotels posted earnings of ($1.77) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 93.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.16) to ($2.32). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.48) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.97.

H opened at $88.07 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $63.26 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.82 and its 200 day moving average is $78.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

In related news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 16,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $1,162,681.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,531 shares of company stock valued at $4,972,325. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 39.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,151,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,408,000 after purchasing an additional 327,916 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth approximately $14,028,000. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 5.0% during the second quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,386,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 11.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,650,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,257,000 after purchasing an additional 171,553 shares in the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

