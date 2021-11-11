Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

Hyliion stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.93. 4,610,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,557,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.46. Hyliion has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $27.30.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $1,792,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,072,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,292,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen S. Pang sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $1,827,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,125,000 shares of company stock worth $9,348,000. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hyliion stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Hyliion were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HYLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Barclays downgraded Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyliion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

