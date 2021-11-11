Hyperion (HYN) Trading 19.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $244,852.30 and approximately $1,413.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyperion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hyperion has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hyperion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00052722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.09 or 0.00220957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.27 or 0.00091528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hyperion Coin Profile

Hyperion (CRYPTO:HYN) is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.