HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at DA Davidson

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HYRE. Zacks Investment Research raised HyreCar from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded HyreCar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HyreCar currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Get HyreCar alerts:

HYRE opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. HyreCar has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.47.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 265.65% and a negative net margin of 78.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HyreCar will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 58.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 54,660 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of HyreCar during the second quarter valued at $2,489,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of HyreCar during the second quarter valued at $2,327,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 81.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 127,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HyreCar during the second quarter valued at $419,000. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HyreCar

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.