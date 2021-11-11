Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 1,970 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,718.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,771,000 after buying an additional 125,269 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,661,000 after buying an additional 120,573 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,905,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 393,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,148,000 after buying an additional 12,074 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 588.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 11,478 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

RYT opened at $313.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $225.83 and a 12 month high of $319.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.