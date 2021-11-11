Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,885 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in General Motors were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 17.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,942,403,000 after buying an additional 4,993,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,642,907,000 after buying an additional 4,023,775 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $201,237,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 31.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $674,148,000 after buying an additional 2,820,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 139.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,859,877 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $221,790,000 after buying an additional 2,248,337 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.70.

Shares of GM stock opened at $59.27 on Thursday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $86.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.79.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

