Ibex Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VKQ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 11.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 26.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 126,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 26,057 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

VKQ stock opened at $13.42 on Thursday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $14.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0524 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.