Ibex Wealth Advisors Makes New $241,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RYE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 176.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 195,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,860,000 after buying an additional 124,873 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $2,208,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $1,726,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $1,300,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 239.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 28,331 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF stock opened at $49.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.72 and its 200 day moving average is $44.13. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $52.24.

