Ibex Wealth Advisors Makes New $400,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 229.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSW opened at $182.34 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 1 year low of $127.23 and a 1 year high of $187.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.97.

