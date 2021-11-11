Ibex Wealth Advisors Takes Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,869 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wedbush assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 236,839 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,560 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $168.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.20 and a 200 day moving average of $153.23. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

