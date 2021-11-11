iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

ICAD traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.90. 228,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.82 million, a P/E ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 1.01. iCAD has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $21.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.95.

In other news, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $105,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Go sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $95,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,750 shares of company stock worth $420,425. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iCAD stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,554 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.37% of iCAD worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

ICAD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

