ICHI Trading 8.2% Higher This Week (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. In the last week, ICHI has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for about $5.41 or 0.00008309 BTC on major exchanges. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $20.40 million and approximately $118,818.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ICHI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00075428 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00074462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00097749 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,692.33 or 0.07207655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,274.02 or 1.00264212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00041921 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,771,229 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.