ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.550-$9.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.43 billion-$5.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.41 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICLR. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of ICON Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ICON Public from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $273.75.

NASDAQ:ICLR traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $271.84. 4,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,552. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $168.76 and a fifty-two week high of $301.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 69.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.55.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. ICON Public had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. ICON Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ICON Public will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

About ICON Public

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

