IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target Raised to C$54.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IGIFF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGIFF opened at $41.01 on Monday. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $41.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.7951 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.