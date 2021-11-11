IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Increased to C$54.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$57.25.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGM Financial stock opened at C$50.71 on Monday. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of C$32.90 and a twelve month high of C$51.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$45.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48. The firm has a market cap of C$12.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.25%.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.