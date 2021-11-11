ImageCoin (IMG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $157,056.32

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $157,056.32 and $85,156.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000871 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,777,286 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.