IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 3.10. IMARA has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $29.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average of $5.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in IMARA by 98.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 17,282 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in IMARA by 260.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 27,416 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in IMARA by 33.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 106,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of IMARA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

IMARA Company Profile

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

