IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $54.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

Get IMI alerts:

IMIAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IMI currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

OTCMKTS:IMIAY opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. IMI has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMI (IMIAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.