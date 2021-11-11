Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Immunic from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMUX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Immunic by 165.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Immunic by 285.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Immunic by 16.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Immunic by 305.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Immunic by 14,032.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

IMUX stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $261.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90. Immunic has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $28.21.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Research analysts predict that Immunic will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

