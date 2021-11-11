ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.30

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 6.84 ($0.09). ImmuPharma shares last traded at GBX 7.35 ($0.10), with a volume of 738,218 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27.

In related news, insider Sanjeev Pandya bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity, metabolism, anti-infectives, and cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

