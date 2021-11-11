Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.83

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.83 and last traded at $24.80, with a volume of 8990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

IRT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.42. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 85.10, a P/E/G ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.52%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 21.1% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,735,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,657,000 after purchasing an additional 476,200 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $541,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 79,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

