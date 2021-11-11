Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €43.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IFXA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €41.50 ($48.82).

Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

