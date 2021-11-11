Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) versus Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) and Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and Tricida, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinity Pharmaceuticals 0 0 9 0 3.00 Tricida 0 0 1 0 3.00

Infinity Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $9.56, suggesting a potential upside of 276.20%. Tricida has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 278.07%. Given Tricida’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tricida is more favorable than Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Infinity Pharmaceuticals and Tricida’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals $1.72 million 131.45 -$40.49 million ($0.57) -4.46 Tricida N/A N/A -$264.79 million ($4.37) -1.21

Infinity Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Tricida. Infinity Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tricida, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Infinity Pharmaceuticals and Tricida’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals -2,398.81% -172.12% -50.68% Tricida N/A -239.72% -74.29%

Volatility & Risk

Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tricida has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.1% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of Tricida shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.4% of Tricida shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Infinity Pharmaceuticals beats Tricida on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

