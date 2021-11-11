Innova Reaches Market Capitalization of $228,056.50 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 35.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Innova has a total market cap of $228,056.50 and $2.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innova coin can now be purchased for $0.0330 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Innova has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Innova

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

